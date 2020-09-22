Police arrest suspect in Cambridge armed robbery

The RCMP say a 55-year-old woman has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Cambridge convenience store on Sunday.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. September 20 to a report that a woman, wearing a disposable mask, sunglasses and a hood, entered the store and handed the clerk a note which indicated she had a gun and demanded money.

Police say store staff saw a handgun and the clerk handed over a bag with cash inside and the suspect left, fleeing the area in a vehicle after being chased by the store owner.

RCMP say the clerk provided police with a description of the vehicle, including the licence plate, and it was located at the residence of the registered owner.

Officers contained the area and the suspect came out of the home willingly and unarmed, where she was arrested.

Police say Theresa Atwell of Cambridge is facing one charge each of armed robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 22.