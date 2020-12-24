Police arrest three, seize cannabis from unlicensed storefront in Lower Sackville

The RCMP say three people were arrested and cannabis was seized from an unlicensed storefront in Lower Sackville on Wednesday.

Police say officers searched the property on Glendale Avenue shortly after 9:00 a.m. December 23rd after the establishment refused to voluntarily cease operations.

Cannabis, cannabis edibles, liquid Psilocybin and cash were seized and three adults were arrested.

RCMP say they each face five charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

They are all scheduled to appear in court in March.