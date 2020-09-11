Police arrest two men for drug and weapon offences

RCMP say two men have been arrested for drug and weapon offences after homes in Oakhill and Blockhouse were searched on Wednesday.

A release states cocaine, weapons and cash were seized in the simultaneous searches.

Police say at the home in Oakhill, a 59-year-old Oakhill man was arrested without incident, has been released, and is due in court in October.

He is facing charges of Possession for Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

RCMP say 37-year-old Arthur Abdul Mosher of Blockhouse was arrested at the home in Blockhouse.

He is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of Prohibited Ammunition.

Mosher was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 11.