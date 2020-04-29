Police ask for help to identify two suspects in Yarmouth arson, mischief

Yarmouth Town RCMP is asking for help to identify two people in relation to an arson and mischief investigation.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a truck fire at a wharf on Water Street in Yarmouth.

The RCMP say the investigation revealed that the truck was deliberately set on fire, and it was completely destroyed.

On Sunday, police were informed that a nearby fishing boat from the same wharf that washed up on nearby rocks, causing damage to the vessel.

The RCMP say it appears that the boat's lines to the wharf were disconnected around the same time as the arson.

Two people were captured on video surveillance in the area, one wearing a blue jacket, grey pants, and carrying a black backpack.

The second person is wearing a beige jacket and orange camouflage pants.