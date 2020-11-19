Police ask for information regarding Prospect Bay arson investigation

The RCMP are asking for the public's help as they investigate a case of arson in Prospect Bay.

Police responded to an alarm at a business on Prospect Bay Road around 3 a.m. on October 19th.

After arriving, an officer noticed a fire in the business and was able to extinguish it.

The business was damaged extensively, but police say no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.