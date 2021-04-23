Police continue investigation into 2016 North Preston murder

The RCMP are continuing their investigation into the murder of 20-year old Daverico Downey in North Preston five years ago.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. on April 23, 2016 to a report of shots fired on Downey Road and found the victim laying deceased on a pathway after he had been shot.

Investigators say two vehicles were seen fleeing North Preston shortly after the gunshots were heard.

Police say the first vehicle is a white car that was seen leaving the Alex Lane area, while the second is described as a dark-coloured SUV.

RCMP say up to $150,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Daverico Downy, through the Nova Scotia Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.