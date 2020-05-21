Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Michael Leo Brown 

Police say investigators have received tips and information from the public, but they still haven't been able to locate Michael Leo Brown.

The 49-year-old was last seen in Tantallon on May 2 and police say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is white, 5'6" and 155 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Brown's friends previously told CTV Atlantic Brown is a Navy veteran with PTSD and feel he may have been triggered by recent events in the province, such as the mass shooting and the fatal overseas military helicopter crash.

They say Brown left home without his car, phone, wallet and laptop.

He is described as an avid outdoorsmen who could easily cover a lot of ground on foot.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.