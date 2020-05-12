Police-escorted motorcade accompanies remains of helicopter crash victim

A Royal Canadian Navy sailor killed last month in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece has taken her final journey home.

The remains of Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough were escorted to a local funeral home in Halifax Monday after arriving from Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario.

Thousands of people -- many of them military members in uniform -- lined the route as the motorcade travelled from Halifax Stanfield International Airport to the funeral home in Dartmouth, on the east side of Halifax harbour.

The Cyclone helicopter carrying Cowbrough crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on April 29th, killing all six members of the Canadian Armed Forces aboard.

Cowbrough was the first victim to be recovered and identified, and on Sunday, officials in Ontario identified the remains of the second recovered victim as Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot.

The other four Canadian Armed Forces members -- Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins -- are missing and presumed dead, but a search is continuing for their remains.