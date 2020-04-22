Police face questions about why emergency alert wasn't issued during rampage

As family and friends try to figure out how to mourn their loved ones in the aftermath of Sunday's rampage in Nova Scotia, more questions are emerging about the way police issued warnings during the killings.

The RCMP provided Twitter updates with the active shooter on the loose.

However, no public agency issued an emergency alert that automatically pops up on all smart phones and televisions, even though the provincial alert system had recently been used to advise people to maintain physical distancing because of COVID-19.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said the system wasn't used because no request was received at the Emergency Management Office from the RCMP.

Last night, McNeil acknowledged more could have been done, telling CTV Atlantic that he wished the details could have been communicated with more agencies in hindsight.

At least 22 people died because of the shooter.