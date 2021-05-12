Police fine two people in Cape Breton for failing to self-isolate

Two people in Cape Breton have been fined under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate.

The RCMP say they were notified on May 5th that the pair, who had recently entered the province, were not answering their phone when compliance officers called to check on their self-isolation.

Police went to the residence in North East Margaree twice that evening and found that no one was home.

Officers returned just before noon the next day and spoke to the two people.

Police say that neither provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements and they were charged.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.