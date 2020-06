Pictou District RCMP is asking for help to locate Alex Bezanson, also known as Kait-Lynn Bezanson.

Bezanson has been missing since June 2nd, and was last seen wearing a maroon and yellow track suit and a black baseball cap.

They're described as white, standing 5'2" with a medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alex/Kait-Lynn Bezanson is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.