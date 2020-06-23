Police investigate attempted robbery at the Aberdeen Hospital

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Aberdeen Hospital.

Police say a man attempted to steal from an employee who was working at the boiler building.

The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say no one else was in the building, located at the rear of the hospital, and nothing was stolen.

The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's or 30's with a thin build, standing 6'3" and around 250 pounds.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front, dark jeans, and sneakers, driving a dark coloured, mid-sized car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.