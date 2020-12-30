Police investigate Boxing Day stabbing in Western Shore

The RCMP are investigating a stabbing in Western Shore on December 26th.

Officers responded around 9:46 a.m. to a report of a stabbing that had occurred earlier at a residence on Station Road.

Police say a 21-year old man suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by a 23-year old man who also suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries while attempting to flee the scene.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

RCMP say Kareem Taki-Aldeen of Halifax was later arrested and is facing charges including aggravated assault and uttering threats.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in February.