Police investigate break, enter, and theft of firearms in Timberlea

The RCMP are investigating the theft of a gun safe from a home on Charles Road in Timberlea between December 31st and January 3rd.

The green Stack On brand gun safe is described as 4-feet tall, 2-feet wide, and 2-feet in depth.

It contained a .22 Rifle, an SKS Rifle, a Smith and Weston M&P 9M2.0 with serial #NBJ3871, and a Sig Sauer Mosquito with serial #F391495.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.