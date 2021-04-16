Police investigate disturbance at Wolfville grocery store Tuesday

The RCMP are investigating a disturbance at a grocery store on Main Street in Wolfville Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. after someone allegedly smashed the front door of the store with a sign, before taking a shopping cart and ramming the second door.

RCMP say no one was injured and only one of the doors was damaged.

Police say the suspect was wearing a trapper's style fur cap, a long dark coat, light brown pants, dark gloves and running shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).