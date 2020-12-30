Police investigate fatal crash in East Havre Boucher Sunday

Police are investigating a fatal crash in East Havre Boucher Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 and found a pickup had gone off the road and the driver had been ejected.

RCMP say a 23-year old man from Antigonish was found near the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An adult male passenger was taken to hospital for treatment of an undetermined injury.

Police say Highway 4 was closed so a collision re-constructionist could assist with the investigation but has since re-opened.