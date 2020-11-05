Police investigate hit and run in Bedford Thursday

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a hit and run on Highway 102 in Beford Thursday morning.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to a single vehicle crash, but were told when they arrived another vehicle was involved in the collision but did not stop.

Police believe a white southbound car lost control and ended up in the ditch after being struck by a dark pick up truck that continued southbound after the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.