Police investigate Needs robbery in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a break and enter at the Needs Convenience Store on Main Street in Trenton.

Police were called to the store around 2 a.m. on Saturday and say the suspect had smashed the front door to gain entry.

There are no details on what was stolen, and the suspect fled the scene.

They are described as a man between 5'9" and 6' tall with a thin build, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black sneakers, and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.