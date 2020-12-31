Police investigate report of shots fired in Meteghan Station on Monday

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Meteghan Station.

Officers responded to a residence on Du P'tit Moulin Road on December 28th and located three bullet holes in the upper portion of the residence.

RCMP say their preliminary investigation indicates the damage occurred more than a month ago.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Meteghan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.