East Hants District RCMP is investigating the theft of lumber over a six-day period in North Noel Road.

Police say the incidents happened at a lumber yard on Emerson White Loop between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. from November 16th to 21st.

(Submitted/RCMP)

The stolen lumber was cut in 8-foot lengths and has a value of approximately $1,500.

Anyone with information in connection with this case are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.