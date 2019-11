Cumberland District RCMP are investigating a series of recent break, enter, and thefts from vehicles in East Amherst.

Police say at least three vehicles were entered and rummaged through on D'Orsay Road between October 30th and 31st.

Stolen items include a GPS unit, an electric multimeter, a t-shirt, and two pairs of prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.