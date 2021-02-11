Police investigate two stabbings in Priestville Wednesday

Police are investigating two stabbings in Priestville early Wednesday morning.

Pictou District RCMP responded around 2:50 a.m. to a 911 call about a stabbing and located a 33-year old Westville man with stab wounds next to a vehicle.

The RCMP says a 30-year old Trenton man went to New Glasgow Regional Police at 3:25 a.m. to report he had also been stabbed.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police say they have determined both were stabbed at the same location in Priestville by an unknown male suspect.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.