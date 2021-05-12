Police investigating armed robbery in Sheet Harbour Tuesday

The RCMP are investigating an armed robbery in Sheet Harbour Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the store on Highway 7 and confirmed a man had entered with a gun and demanded drugs from an employee before fleeing on foot with narcotics.

The RCMP describe the man as being in his 20s and standing around 6' tall with a slender build.

Police say he was wearing blue coveralls, white gloves, a black mask, blue and white neck covering and sunglasses and was carrying a green Sobeys bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.