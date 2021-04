The RCMP are investigating an arson that occurred in Half Island Cove either this month.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of two camps being burned down on Canso Branch Road and the initial investigation showed the fire to both camps was deliberately set.

Police believe the fire was set between Sunday and Monday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Guysborough County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.