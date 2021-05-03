Police investigating ATV collision in Canso Sunday

The RCMP is investigating after an off-road vehicle collision in Canso early Sunday.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to a single vehicle collision involving an ATV on Water Street and found a damaged ATV and three women laying in a ditch nearby.

Police say the 44-year old female driver was taken to hospital via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries, while the two passengers, an 18-year old woman and a 16-year old girl, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say they have seized the ATV and believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.