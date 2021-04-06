Police investigating ATV collision in Mount Uniacke Monday

Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in an off-road vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke on Monday.

Emergency crews responded around 4:45 p.m. to a collision on a service road near Highway 101 and found an ATV had gone down a 30-foot embankment and the driver had suffered life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say a 27-year old man was taken to hospital by LifeFlight and Highway 101 was closed between exits 3 and 4 for a short period of time.

Police say the highway has re-opened and their investigation is ongoing.