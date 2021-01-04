Police investigating bank robbery in downtown Truro

The Truro Police Service is investigating a robbery at the Scotiabank on Inglis Place.

Officers and a K9 unit responded to the scene at 9:48 a.m., within moments of the call, and began searching for the suspect.

Police Chief Dave MacNeil says, "This is an open and active investigation which is currently ongoing."

He says they hope to have more information to release on this matter soon.

The branch is expected to be closed until the completion of the police investigation.