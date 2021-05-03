Police investigating break and enter at school west of Hammonds Plains

Halifax District RCMP is investigating incidents of mischief, including a break and enter, at a school in Head of St. Margaret's Bay last week.

Police were notified on Friday of a number of incidents at the school on Ridgewood Drive, including the discovery of graffiti on a classroom window on Wednesday and a broken outside light on Thursday.

RCMP say someone also damaged a window and entered the school overnight between Thursday and Friday and removed some items that were later found outside the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.