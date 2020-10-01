Police investigating fatal bicycle-truck crash in West Northfield

The Bridgewater RCMP is investigating a fatal collision in West Northfield Thursday afternoon.

Officers, fire and EHS responded around 12:45 p.m. to a 911 call of a collision between a truck and a bicycle on Highway 10 near Mossman Station Road.

Police say the 68-year-old male cyclist from Lunenburg County was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the 60-year-old male driver of the truck was not injured.

Detours are being established while an RCMP collision re-constructionist is on scene and motorists can expect delays into the evening.