Police investigating fatal collision in Marshy Hope Friday afternoon

The RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Marshy Hope on Friday.

Officers responded around 2:16 p.m. to the collision on Highway 104 and found both a car on the road and a pickup truck towing a trailer in the ditch with extensive damage.

Police say the 20-year old Pictou County man, who was the lone person in the car, had been ejected and was located deceased a short distance away, while the three men in the pickup appeared to be uninjured.

RCMP say a collision re-constructionist attended the scene and the highway was closed, but has since re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.