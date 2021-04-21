Police investigating fatal collision northeast of Halifax

The RCMP is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle collision in Cook Brooks Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the collision on Highway 224 and found a car that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say the driver, a 77-year old man from Greenwood, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the female passenger was transported to hospital by LifeFlight with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say a lane of the highway was closed so a collision reconstructionist could attend the scene, but it has since re-opened.