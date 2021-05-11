Police investigating fatal collision southeast of Yarmouth

The RCMP are investigating a fatal collision in Mebourne on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded around 8:40 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle collision on Melbourne Road in the community southeast of Yarmouth.

Police say a pickup truck had left the roadway, gone into a ditch and rolled on its side, and the driver was found trapped underneath the truck.

RCMP say a 53-year old Yarmouth County man was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.