Police investigating fatal crash in Clark's Harbour

Barrington RCMP are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Clark's Harbour on Tuesday.

Officers responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of a vehicle driven off the end of the wharf near Boundary Street into the harbour.

RCMP say the victim, a 48-year old man from Clark's Harbour, who was the lone individual in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say there were no other vehicles or persons involved in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.