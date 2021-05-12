Police investigating high-end vehicle theft in Eastern Passage
Police are investigating after two high-end vehicles were stolen from a business in Eastern Passage over the weekend.
RCMP say suspects entered a business on Main Road sometime during the weekend of May 9th and 10th and left with a grey 2022 Audi e-tron GT and a white 2021 Volkswagen Arteon.
(Submitted/RCMP)
Investigators say the Audi is unique and has not been released for sale in Canada.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.