Police investigating high-end vehicle theft in Eastern Passage

Police are investigating after two high-end vehicles were stolen from a business in Eastern Passage over the weekend.

RCMP say suspects entered a business on Main Road sometime during the weekend of May 9th and 10th and left with a grey 2022 Audi e-tron GT and a white 2021 Volkswagen Arteon.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Investigators say the Audi is unique and has not been released for sale in Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.