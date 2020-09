The RCMP is investigating an arson that occurred Tuesday night in Lower Sackville.

Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to a fully engulfed structure fire on Metropolitan Avenue.

Police say there were no injuries and the fire was determined to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).