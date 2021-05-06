Police investigating pedestrian-vehicle collision in New Minas Tuesday

Kings District RCMP are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian in New Minas on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a business parking lot on Commercial Street and found a 63-year old woman had been struck by a car and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say she was transported to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight, while the 62-year old female who was driving the car was uninjured.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.