Police investigating roofing nails on roadways in Shelburne County

The RCMP are investigating how nails ended up on roadways between Newellton and Clarks Harbour in Shelburne County Tuesday morning.

Officers received reports of roofing nails on the road around 6:55 a.m. and located nails in multiple locations, including on Highway 330 and at entrances to West Head Wharf, Clarks Harbour Wharf and Newellton Orion Wharf.

Police say they have not received any reports of the nails causing damage, adding their investigation into how they got onto the roadway continues.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Barrington RCMP or Crime Stoppers.