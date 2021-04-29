Police investigating single vehicle collision in North Kingston

The RCMP is investigating a single vehicle collision in North Kingston Monday evening.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. of the collision on Highway 221 and determined a car had left the road, struck a pole and landed on its roof.

Three occupants of the vehicle, ranging in age from 23 to 31-years old were transported to hospital with minor injuries, while a fourth, a 23-year old man was taken to hospital in Halifax via Lifeflight with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the collision and the investigation is ongoing.