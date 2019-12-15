Police investigating suspicious vehicle in Lower Sackville

RCMP in Lower Sackville are investigating a suspicious white Volkswagen Jetta in the Lower Sackville business park.

A release says this vehicle has been observed several times between December 9th and December 12 and did not have a rear licence plate, and was seen with and without a black roof rack.

Police say the licence plate could have been temporarily removed to avoid detection.

Anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle or who has seen it in the Sackville business park are asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-244-7208 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).