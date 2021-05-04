Police investigating theft of Dump Trailer from Antigonish business

The RCMP are investigating the theft of a Dump Trailer from an Antigonish business early Saturday.

Police say the galvanized 8' by 12' "K-Trail" dump trailer with Nova Scotia licence plate T437508 was taken around 5 a.m., May 1st, from a business on South River Road.

At the time, the trailer was lined with wooden boards and had been filled with debris from a renovation.

RCMP say they have identified a dark coloured half ton truck with large "off-road" tires as the vehicle used to haul the trailer away, and it was last seen in Aulds Cove heading towards Cape Breton.

Anyone who has seen the trailer of who has information on the incident is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.