Police issue warning of threatening solicitation scams

The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning the public of threatening phone and computer scams reported across the province.

Police say callers are falsely representing agencies like police and government and threatening potential victims with suspension of their travel visa or tax account, or arrest, if payment is not made immediately.

The RCMP is reminding the public that legitimate organizations do not conduct business in this manner.

Recipients of these calls are asked to hang up and end the call.

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted by a scam is encouraged to contact their local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.