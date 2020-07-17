Police look for witnesses to New Minas assault

Kings District RCMP are looking to identify witnesses to an assault in New Minas.

Police responded to a report around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday that a woman was being dragged into the woods.

The RCMP say it's alleged she was assaulted by a female and three males with a knife.

The victim's physical injuries were reported to be minor and two people have been arrested as a reault of the investigation.

A 21-year-old woman from Kentville is charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a release order.

A 17-year-old boy from Coldbrook was released on an undertaking and is facing charges of assault.

Police are working to identify the two other males alleged to be involved in this incident.