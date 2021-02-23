Police looking for help IDing suspect in Windsor hit and run

Investigators need help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run in a restaurant parking lot in Windsor on February 13th.

Officers responded around 5:49 p.m. to the business on O'Brien Street where witnesses said a blue van hit and damaged the front of the building before speeding away.

RCMP say they obtained a photo of the suspect vehicle from a nearby traffic camera and are asking for help identifying it or the driver.

No injuries were reported in the hit and run, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor West Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers.