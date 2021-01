The RCMP says residents of Meat Cove should remain in their homes as they search for a man who fled into the woods with a firearm early Monday afternoon.

In a tweet at 1:24 p.m, police said Perry MacKinnon, who is wanted on several warrants, was last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue track pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and call 911.

The RCMP said an emergency alert was to be issued for the area.