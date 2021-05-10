Police looking for missing 23-year old Liverpool man

Queens District RCMP needs help in their search for Dakota Bruhm of Liverpool.

Police say the 23-year old was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area off Highway 8 near Milton.

Bruhm is described as standing 6'2" tall and weighing 180 pounds with short-blond hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, grey sweat-pants and slippers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dakota Bruhm is asked to contact Queens RCMP or Crime Stoppers.