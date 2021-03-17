Police looking for missing man from Petite Riviere

Lunenburg District RCMP is asking the public for help locating Michael Ligh Webber.

Police say the 51-year old was last seen leaving a residence in Petite Riviere on Tuesday in a grey 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan with Nova Scotia licence plate GPL 110.

Webber is described as standing around 6' tall, and weighing around 200 lbs with short brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt, blue puffy jacket with a high visibility stripe, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Ligh Webber is asked to contact the Bridgewater RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.