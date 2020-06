Pictou District RCMP are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old from Plymouth.

Police say Isabel Ann Fulton was last seen around 2:05 p.m. Friday.

She is described as whie, 5'7" tall and weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

RCMP did not provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isabel Ann Fulton is asked to contact the Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).