Police looking for suspect in sexual assault on Dartmouth bus

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man in relation to a sexual assault that occurred Tuesday on a Halifax Transit bus in Dartmouth.

On May 19, police received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred on the #60 Halifax Transit bus travelling from Eastern Passage to the bridge terminal on Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

Police say a man got on the bus, sat down beside a girl who was not known to him and touched her in a sexual manner. The girl got off the bus and told an adult about the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, with an average build, scruffy facial hair and medium-length tight curly black hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing grey sweat pants and possibly flip-flops.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man or the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Allan April)