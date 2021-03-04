Police looking for woman who passed fake US cash in Eastern Passage

The RCMP are looking to identify a woman who used a fake $100 US bill at a gas station in Eastern Passage in late January.

Police say the woman used the counterfeit money to make a purchase on January 29th at the business on Cow bay Road.

The bill had serial number LB45440078L, was blue/purple in colour and was printed on smooth paper.

RCMP describe the woman as being white and middle-aged, with a thin build and long, white hair that appeared to be bleached who was wearing a white and black jacket and a grey mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.