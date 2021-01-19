Police looking to identify suspect in 'quick change' scam

Kings District RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man who has been using a "quick change" scam at Kings County businesses.

In the scam, the suspect buys an inexpensive item with a large denomination bill, and as the cashier is making change, the suspect asks to exchange smaller bills for larger ones in an attempt to receive more than the right amount of change.

Police say they are investigating an incident on January 1st at a gas bar on Main Street in Kingston, on Thursday at a restaurant on Central Avenue in Greenwood and at a restaurant on Commercial Street in New Minas on Friday.

RCMP describe the suspect as a man with blonde hair and blue eyes who wore black shoes with white soles.

Surveillance video shows him wearing dark jeans, a black hoody and black jacket at the gas bar, and a black non-medical mask, black hat and black jacket at the New Minas restaurant.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the New Minas or Kingston RCMP or Crime Stoppers.